Tokyo: Suicide suspected after stabbed body of elderly woman found in apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the body of an elderly woman was found with stab wounds inside her residence in Adachi Ward on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 12).

At around 10:50 a.m., members of a fire crew entered the residence, located in the Sekibara area, and found the body of the woman, believed to be in her 80s.

According to the Nishi Arai Police Station, the body had stab wounds to the neck and abdomen. A blood-soaked knife was also found dropped at the scene.

Since there were no signs of forced entry, police suspect that the woman took her life. However, the cause of death is under investigation.

The woman lived by herself. Police entered the residence after a neighbor reported that they had not seen the woman for several days.

