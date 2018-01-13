Chiba: Pair nabbed over cultivation of marijuana in Mobara

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Wednesday re-arrested a 29-year-old man over the cultivation of marijuana in Mobara City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 11).

Between September and November, Tadayoshi Takahashi allegedly raised 13 cannabis plants in the second floor of his residence in the Aono area.

Takahashi, who has been accused of violating the Cannabis Control Law, denies the allegations, according to the Mobara Police Station.

Yasuki Omotemorita, a resident of Shimane Prefecture, is the landlord of the building. He was also arrested for assisting in the cultivation. He also denies the charges.

Police first arrested Takahashi for the possession of marijuana after 5 kilograms of the drug in dried form were found in the residence on November 20. The contraband has a street value of 30 million yen, police said.

Have Your Say On This Article