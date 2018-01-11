Tokyo: Man, 34, molested woman on road in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman in Adachi Ward last year, TV Asahi (Jan. 11).

On the night of August 16, Makoto Kato allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in the Takenotsuka area and embraced her while fondling her lower body by reaching up her skirt.

The suspect was not acquainted with the victim, according to the Takenotsuka Police Station. “Because I could not control my desire, I touched her pants,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Kato emerged as a person of interest after he was seen following the victim in security camera footage taken near the crime scene.