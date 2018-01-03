Kumamoto: Man, 47, stabs father to death

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the stabbing death of his father at their residence in Kumamoto City, reports TBS News (Jan. 3).

At around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the body of 83-year-old Nobuyuki Uemura was found with stab wounds to the neck and several other locations at the residence, located in Nishi Ward, by his eldest son, a resident of Kagoshima Prefecture.

According to police, the victim shares the residence with his second son, Shinji, who was not present upon their arrival at the residence.

Early on Wednesday, police arrested Shinji on suspicion of murder after locating him near the crime scene. During questioning, he admitted to stabbing his father with a knife.

Police are now seeking to locate the murder weapon and determine a motive for the crime.