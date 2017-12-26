Aichi: Woman dies shortly after liposuction treatment at Nagoya clinic

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman after she underwent fat-reduction surgery at a clinic in Nagoya earlier this month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 24).

On December 12, the woman, aged in her 20s, underwent a liposuction procedure at the clinic, located in Naka Ward. She returned home the same day.

Three days later, her parents contacted police after not being able to reach their daughter. She was later found dead inside her residence.

The woman did not suffer from a chronic disease. An autopsy was not able to provide the cause of death, police said.

“As for the patient, there is nothing that can be said,” a representative of the clinic was quoted.

This is at least the second death of a woman in Nagoya following a cosmetic surgery procedure this year. In February, a woman died after her condition deteriorated during a breast enhancement procedure at the Tokai Cosmetic Surgery Clinic in Nakamura Ward.