Tokyo: Yakuza boss provided pistols to fellow gangster who ran drug ring

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 68-year-old organized crime member for allegedly providing pistols to a fellow gangster in custody for running a drug trafficking ring, reports TBS News (Dec. 12).

In January of 2014, Tsutomu Fukuda, then a boss in the Sumiyoshi-kai, said via telephone upon announcing his retirement that he was entrusting two pistols to Eiichi Kamio, a 63-year-old boss in the same gang, before handing over the two weapons.

Fukuda, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the incident],” the suspect told the Setagaya Police Station.

According to a previous report, Kamio was arrested in September after he was found to have 630 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and 360 grams of marijuana inside a motorcycle parked in front of an apartment building in the town of Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture.

Kamio was also found to be in possession of five pistols, including the two provided by Fukuda and two others supplied by another gang member.

Kamio is the boss of the Kamio-gumi, which as of last year had 25 members. The gang regularly deals stimulant drugs, police said.