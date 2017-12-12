Saitama teacher accused of engaging in sex with 14-year-old girl he met online

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old teacher from Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture for engaging in sex acts with a middle school girl earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 11).

On June 29, Naoto Takei, a teacher at Seibudai High School, allegedly engaged in sex with the girl, then 14, while knowing she was under the age of 18.

Takei, who has been accused of violating a juvenile protection ordinance, denies the allegations.

According to police, suspect met the girl via a social-networking service.

The matter came to light after the parents of the girl, who resides in Tochigi, lodged a complaint with the Sano Police Department.