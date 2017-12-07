Nagasaki: Owner of ‘snack’ hostess club among 5 nabbed over fatal drugging, robbery

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested five persons over the fatal drugging and robbery of a male company employee at a “snack” hostess club in Isahaya City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 7).

On April 8, Wakuya Nakano, the 27-year-old owner of the club, manager Hiroya Yamanaka, 26, an employee, 29, and two minors allegedly forced the victim, a 37-year-old male company employee, to drink an alcoholic drink laced with sleeping powder. The suspects then stole about 40,000 yen in cash from his wallet.

After consuming the drink, the victim began to vomit, which blocked his windpipe. According to police, he later died due to suffocation.

None of the suspects have commented on the allegations, police said.

Police received reports of several drugging and robbery incidents at the same establishment in March and April. In November, police arrested Nakano over one of the cases in March.