Woman’s corpse found in Kabukicho love hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse inside a love hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports Nikkan Sports (Dec. 6).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, an employee at Hotel Aland alerted emergency services about the discovery of the body of the young woman in a room.

Officers from the Shinjuku Police Station arriving at the scene found the body of woman, believed to be in her 20s, in a bathtub filled with water. The body did not exhibit any external wounds, police said.

The woman checked into the room with a man at 3:00 a.m. the same day. Later that morning, an employee was summoned to the room and found the woman stretched out on the bed.

The man exited the room sometime thereafter. The woman’s body was discovered in the bathtub at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.