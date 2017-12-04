Tokyo cops nab four in ¥300 million Loto 6 scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested have busted four suspected members of

fraud ring that is believed to have swindled dozens of persons out of 300 million yen in a scam relate to the national lottery, reports TBS News (Dec. 1).

Beginning in September, Yasuaki Sameshima, 32, Yosuke Itose, 30, and two accomplices allegedly swindled a man living in Shimane Prefecture, aged in his 60s, out of a total of 2.5 million yen in cash by falsely claiming to provide winning numbers for the Loto 6 drawing.

In carrying out the ruse, the victim was told via email that the group had a high rate of success in picking numbers in the past. The man then paid money, initially 500,000 yen, for links that were purported to contain the numbers, the Senju Police Station said.

The four suspects are believed to be members of a fraud ring that swindled more than 100 persons out of at least 300 million yen since July of last year.