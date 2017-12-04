Gunma: Fireman installed spy cam in women’s toilet at station

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old fireman for installing a hidden camera inside a women’s toilet at a fire station where he works in Tomioka City, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 4).

“I did it to take tosatsu [or voyeur] footage,” Ryuya Nakano was quoted by the Tomioka Police Station in admitting the allegations.

On Saturday at around 7:50 p.m., Nakano allegedly trespassed into the toilet and installed the camera, police said. The following day, a female staff member found the device and reported it to her supervisor who alerted police.

Nakano became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.