Tokyo police continue crackdown on prostitution in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – As a part of a crackdown on a so-called “delivery health” out-call service in Taito Ward for providing prostitution, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have announced more arrests in the case, reports TBS News (Nov. 30).

On November 11, service Ichigo House allegedly provided honban, or full sex, to a male customer, aged in his 40s, inside a “play room” of a multi-tenant building.

Police have accused manager Masayuki Mogi, 51, and four other persons of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law, which stipulates that delivery health services like Ichigo House are only permitted to provide sex services as long as they are non-coital.

Mogi, who has been accused of supplying the location for the illegal business, admits to the allegations.

According to police, the service, which is staffed with about 20 women aged between 21 and 40, did not use a signboard. Instead, customers were brought to the premises by the street touts. The establishment garnered popularity due its staffing of only Japanese women.

Earlier this month, police arrested six other employees of Ichigo House for soliciting customers by promoting the honban service in the street.

The business is believed to have accumulated 650 million yen in sales over the past four years, police said. Mogi is believed to have received 40 million yen of that amount himself.