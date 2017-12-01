Tokyo cops bust Azabu Juban hostess club for licensing

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a hostess club in Minato Ward for operating without a proper licence, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 1).

In the early morning of November 29, Misao Kawada, 34, of hostess club Espacio, located in the Azabu Juban area, allegedly entertained two male customers, aged in their 40s, without proper authorization under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

According to the Azabu Police Station, Kawada obliged the wishes of customers, who requested that hostesses to sit next to them. “I cannot refuse,” the suspect quoted by police.

Police had previously issued warnings to Kawada about her means of doing business. However, those warnings went unheeded, police said.