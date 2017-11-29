Six male students at Keio University not prosecuted over alleged gang rape

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of six male students at Keio University in the alleged sexual assault of a female student in Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 28).

On the evening of September 2, 2016, the six students, aged between 18 and 21 and formerly affiliated with the Keio Advertisement Society, are alleged to have gang-raped the girl, who was a female student at the university, after they forced her to drink large quantities of alcohol at a social gathering held at a dormitory in the town of Hayama.

On Tuesday, prosecutors at the Yokohama District Court dropped the case against the defendants, who had been accused of quasi-rape. The reason for the non-prosecution was not given.

According to investigative sources cited by NHK (Nov. 28), an out-of-court settlement was reached between the victim and the defendants.

Prior to the incident, the girl was summoned to the dormitory to assist with the cleaning of its interior. The girl was then repeatedly forced to drink shots of tequila prior to the alleged sexual assault.

The month after the incident, the university announced the cancellation of the annual Miss Keio Contest, which is organized by the Keio Advertisement Society. The society broke up that same month.