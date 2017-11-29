Osaka woman accused of encasing newborns in concrete claims she acted alone

OSAKA (TR) – A 53-year-old woman currently in custody after the bodies of four newborns were found encased in concrete revealed last week that she acted alone in carrying out the crimes, investigative sources have said, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 23).

On November 20, Osaka Prefectural Police working off a confession by Mayumi Saito found four buckets of concrete in cardboard boxes inside a residence in Neyagawa City. A photographic examination of the containers by police resulted in the confirmation of human bones inside all four.

The discovery was made after Saito approached a police box to confess to entombing her newborns several years ago. Police subsequently arrested her on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. The suspect told police that she was unable to raise the children due to “financial difficulties.”

Police believe Saito encased the bodies in concrete between 1992 and 1997. Over that period, police suspect Saito was in a relationship with a man.

In the latest developments, Saito was quoted by investigators as saying she worked alone in carrying out the deeds. “Immediately after giving birth, I abandoned the bodies,” she said. “I purchased the buckets and cement myself, and I did not inform him — I did it all by myself.”

Saito also told investigators that the four newborns did not make a sound after she gave birth. “They didn’t cry,” she was quoted by police.

In the summer of 2015, the suspect moved to a different location, leaving the buckets containing the corpses in the aforementioned residence.