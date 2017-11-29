Drunk male passenger, 70, accused of assaulting 2 JAL cabin attendants

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 70-year-old man for allegedly assaulting two female cabin attendants on a Japan Airlines (JAL) flight earlier this year, reports NHK (Nov. 27).

At around 9:30 p.m. on August 2, Yoshitoshi Aida, a resident of Konosu City, Saitama Prefecture, stood up immediately after JAL flight 150, which originated at Aomori Airport, landed on the runway at Haneda Airport.

After he was told to buckle his seat belt by a 31-year-old flight attendant, he started screaming and allegedly kicked her in the leg, causing an injury that required three weeks to heal.

After another flight attendant, 24, arrived at his seat to tie down his arms and legs, he kicked her in the back. She suffered injuries that required three weeks to heal.

According to police, Aida had consumed alcohol during the flight. He was subsequently arrested for violating the Civil Aeronautics Act and inflicting injury. “I’ve got no response until I see a lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by police.