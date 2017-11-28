TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected in about one dozen burglaries in Hachioji City since last month, reports TBS News (Nov. 27).

On November 19, Yuhei Suzuki allegedly broken into a shop selling natto (fermented soybeans) and stole 40,000 yen in cash.

“Since I don’t have a job, I did it to make a living,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Suzuki was apprehended after he was seen outside the shop counting the cash by an officer on patrol.

Police suspect that the suspect was behind 13 burglaries of shops and residences that have taken place near JR Hachioji Station since last month. The total value of lost property is estimated at 900,000 yen, police said.