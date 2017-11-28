Event coordinator accused of molesting woman after tailing her from convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male event coordinator for molesting a woman at her residence in Minato Ward last month, reports Nikkan Sports (Nov. 27).

At around 10:00 p.m. on October 17, Takahiro Muroi, a 33-year-old resident of Setagaya Ward, followed the woman, aged in her 20s, into her apartment building and fondled her body from behind inside a corridor.

Muroi, who has been accused of indecent assault, told police that he had been drinking prior to the incident. “Because I had been drinking I don’t remember [committing the act],” the suspect was quoted by the Azabu Police Station. “But, with me being a bad drunk, I might have done it.”

Muroi surfaced as a person of interest for police after a man wearing a knit cap and breathing mask was seen following the woman from a convenience store located about 200 meters from the residence in security camera footage.