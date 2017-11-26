Kanagawa cops hunt for man in ¥1 million gas station robbery

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are searching for a man who robbed a gasoline station of 1 million yen in Hadano City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Nov. 24).

At around 9:30 p.m., the perpetrator entered the office of the outlet as a male part-time employee was preparing to close and grabbed him. He then demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene with a plastic bag containing about 1 million in cash from a safe. The employee was not injured in the incident.

According to police, the perpetrator was wearing a hooded jacket, helmet covering his face and black clothing. He was not armed.

Police are searching for the man on suspicion of robbery.