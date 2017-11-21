Confessions by brothers lead Fukushima police to second body

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have located a second corpse in the town of Shimogou following confessions by a man and his brother who are already in custody over the dumping of another body, reports TBS News (Nov. 10).

On Monday, police found the second body beneath a white plastic sheet buried in a mountainous area of the town near a popular sightseeing attraction. The approximate age and gender of the person are unknown.

Earlier this month, police arrested Hisahiro Hoshi, a 39-year-old resident of the town of Kunimi, and his brother, 35-year-old Kenji, for burying the other body on vacant land in the same town at a depth of two meters in June of last year.

According to police, the body found on the vacant land is believed to be that of Hisahiro’s former colleague, a man, aged in his 40s, from Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture who went missing in June of last year.

Police first arrested Hisahiro in a separate incident that resulted in injury. During questioning, he divulged that he had buried the corpse.

After their arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Hoshi and his brother told police about the body in the forest. They will also likely be accused of abandoning the second body, police said.