Osaka prostitute accused of stealing customer’s ¥10 million wristwatch

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police on Friday arrested a sex worker for allegedly stealing a wristwatch valued at 10 million yen from a male customer two years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 18).

At 1:05 a.m. on June 7, 2015, Kayoko Nakamura, a 27-year-old resident of Osaka’s Yao City, allegedly stole the wristwatch by Patek Philippe & Co. from the man, 61, inside hotel in Kobe.

Nakamura, how has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I sold the stolen watch,” the suspect told the Ikuta Police Station.

At around 8:30 a.m. on the day of the alleged crime, the man noticed the watch was missing and filed a report with police. At the time, the suspect was employed at a so-called “delivery health” out-call service based in Osaka Prefecture.