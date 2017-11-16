American tourist nabbed for scrawling graffiti in Shibuya

in Shibuya Ward
Tokyo police arrested an American male for spraying graffiti at a construction site in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday morning (TBS News)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an American male for vandalizing a construction site with graffiti in Shibuya Ward early Wednesday, reports TBS News (Nov. 15).

At around 3:00 a.m., Brendan Tracy, 27, allegedly used a black pen to scrawl lettering on a white fence for site, located in the Udagawacho area.

Tracy arrived in Japan as a tourist on November 3. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations. “I did it after getting drunk,” the suspect told police.

According to police, there has a surge in graffiti incidents in the same area in recent years. Tracy was apprehended by an officer who was out on patrol as a part of measures to curb the rise.

