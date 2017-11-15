Tweet showing motorcycle stunt leads to arrest of Kyoto man

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man after footage posted to social media showed him dangerously riding his motorcycle in Yawata City earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 14).

In September, Tsuyoshi Kuroki, a resident of Uji City, stood on the seat of his motorcycle before standing and raising his arms off the handlebars on a national highway late at night.

Kuroki was subsequently arrested for not having a license to operate the motorcycle after a video emerged on Twitter showing him performing the stunt.

Kuroki, who has been accused of violating the Road Traffic Law, admits to the allegations. “I did indeed not have a license, but I do not recall the day in question,” the suspect was quoted by police.