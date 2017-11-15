Tokyo cops seek help of public in locating man suspected of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who molested a woman at an apartment building in Chuo Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 15).

On September 26 at 12:30 a.m., the man called out to the woman, aged in her 20s, at the entrance of the building as she was returning home. The suspect then pulled her down, jumped on top of her and fondled her chest.

The woman suffered injuries to her arm that required two weeks to heal.

In images taken from security camera footage shot at the building, the suspect is seen wearing a pink shirt and dark cap and carrying a bag. Believed to be in his 30s, he stands up to 180 centimeters tall. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of indecent assault resulting in injury.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Chuo Police Station at 03-5651-0110.