Son of Tokyo assemblyman accused of molesting woman in Chofu

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the eldest son of Tokyo assemblyman Masatoshi Ibi, 54, over the alleged molestation of a woman in Chofu City last month, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 14).

At just past 7:00 p.m. on October 6, Hazuki Ibi, a 20-year-old university student, came up from behind the woman, a company employee aged in her 20s, and embraced her on a road. He then allegedly reached up her skirt and probed his fingers inside her underwear.

Hazuki, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “Accumulated stress brought out the demon in me,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect is under investigation for a number of other similar incidents that have taken place in the same location this year.

Masatoshi Ibi is a member of the Japan Communist Party. The native of Fukuoka Prefecture was elected to the assembly in July.

“If the allegations are factual, it is inexcusable,” the lawmaker was quoted in speaking about the incident. “As a parent, my first instinct is to trust him.”