Tokyo cops crack down on unruly street touts in Roppongi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four male Nigerian nationals as a part of a crackdown on unruly street touts who target women in the Roppongi entertainment area of Minato Ward, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 13).

In September and October, Jerry Soudek, the 47-year-old manager of bar Vibration, and three other Nigerians allegedly tailed women along sidewalks in the area while persistently inviting them to their establishments.

“It’s ladies night, and there is no charge,” Soudek reportedly said to the women in extending the invitations.

Soudek admits to soliciting women but does not recall the details presented in the arrest warrant, the Azabu Police Station said.

According to police, the suspects targeted Japanese women in the area, which is frequented by foreign nationals. In making the invitations, the suspects placed their hand on the backs of the women and followed them over a distance of about 20 meters. In some cases, they sought out women on trains who were on their way home.