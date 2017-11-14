Tokyo cops bust ‘delivery health’ service in Ueno for providing prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “delivery health” service operating in the Ueno area of Taito Ward for providing prostitution, reports TBS News (Nov. 14).

On October 18, Takeshi Murata, 36, of Ichigo House, is alleged to have solicited a male passersby, aged in his 40s, in the street, saying that the service provides honban, or full sex, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

“For 20,000 yen, you can go all the way,” Murata reportedly said in luring the customer to a “play room” inside a multi-tenant building. Police arrested five other employees for the same violation.

Murata and four other suspects deny the allegations while the sixth suspect admits to the charges.

Under the law, delivery health services like Ichigo House are permitted to provide sex services as long as they are non-coital.

According to police, the service, which is staffed with about 20 women, aged between 21 and 40, does not use a signboard. Instead, customers are brought to the premises by the street touts.

The business is believed to have accumulated 650 million yen in sales over the past four years, police said.