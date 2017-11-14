Kagoshima cops nab tax employee for installing micro cams in changing rooms

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male tax employee who installed hidden cameras inside changing rooms for women at a shopping mall in Kagoshima City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 13).

At 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, the employee from the Kagoshima branch of the National Tax Agency allegedly installed three cameras inside two changing rooms at a clothing store for the purpose of taking tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of women.

A male customer later noticed one of the cameras and began questioning the suspect. A shop staff member then alerted police after the suspect admitted to installing the equipment.

Officers from the Chuo Police Station arrested the suspect on suspicion of trespassing and violating a prefectural ordinance regarding causing unease.

Hideki Matsuo, the vice-chief of the branch offered an apology. “I want to take thorough disciplinary measures so that this never happens again,” the vice-chief said.