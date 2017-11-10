Tokyo used car salesman slashed by sword during robbery by 3 masked men

TOKYO (TR) – The manager of a used car dealership in Chofu City was slashed with a sword during a robbery by three men on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 10).

At around 4:30 p.m., the three men, whose faces were covered with ski masks, entered the office of the dealership, located in te Jindaiji Kitamachi area. One of them then slashed the male manager, 65, in the abdomen with the sword before the trio fled with about 400,000 yen in cash.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the manager was transported to a hospital with serious wounds, but his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the men on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.