Nepalese nationals accused of picking up underage prostitute in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two male Nepalese nationals for allegedly picking up an underage prostitute in Shizuoka City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 8).

Between 5:55 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on May 8, 2016, Ramesh Bhandari, a 33-year-old part-time employee living in Aoi Ward, and Kumar Dangol, a 32-year-old company executive, allegedly paid 15,000 yen to the girl, a 17-year-old third-year high school student, to perform acts deemed obscene inside a hotel room in Shimizu Ward.

The suspects have been accused of violating the child prostitution and child pornography law. Bhandari admits to the allegations while Dangol partially denies the charges. “I knew she was a high school girl, but I didn’t know her age clearly,” the latter suspect was quoted by the Konan Police Station.

The matter came to light after the girl visited the same police station to ask for directions in August of last year. “I came to see someone I met online but I do not know the way back home,” she reportedly said. The girl added that she had met the person for a relationship known as enjo kosai, or compensated dating.