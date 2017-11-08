Fukushima police dig for male corpse in riverbed after receiving tip

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – After receiving a tip during an investigation, Fukushima Prefectural Police have begun digging for the body of a missing man in a riverbed in Aizuwakamatsu City, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 8).

According to police, a male suspect, 39, accused of attempted blackmail revealed during questioning that he buried the body of the man, who disappeared last year, in the riverbed of the Agano River.

Police on Wednesday used a backhoe to excavate an area in a dry section of the riverbed. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.