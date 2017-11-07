Saitama cops re-arrest man suspected in sexual assaults of school girls

SAITAMA (TR) – A 21-year-old man in custody in the alleged sexual assault of a school girl has been re-arrested in a separate case, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 6).

In January, Kazuya Takayama, a resident of a Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, came up from behind the girl, a high school student, and grabbed her neck as she rode a bicycle on a road in Saitama Prefecture. “Get off,” he threatened before allegedly dragging her to a field and sexually assaulting her.

“I could not forget the experience of raping another girl,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police had previously arrested Takayama over a similar that took place six days and involved another high school girl. He has also been sent to prosecutors in the case.

In September, police also arrested Takayama over the alleged sexual assault of a woman, aged in her 20s, who had gone jogging in Kawagoe City, Saitama in December of last year.

Similar to the case in January, the suspect grabbed the woman by the throat before dragging her to a nearby filed to sexually assault her, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 26).