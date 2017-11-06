Son of DP lawmaker Katsuya Ogawa suspected in series of molestation incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Senior Democratic Party lawmaker Katsuya Ogawa, 54, last week tendered his resignation from the party after his son was arrested in Saitama Prefecture over the alleged molestation of a school girl, reports Sankei Sports (Nov. 2).

On Thursday, Saitama Prefectural Police arrested Yosuke Ogawa, a 21-year-old student at Nihon University, on Thursday for allegedly grabbing the girl, an elementary school student, and causing her to fall on a street in Tokorozawa City on Tuesday as she commuted home.

The suspect admits to the allegations. “I have an interest in lower-grade elementary school girls,” the suspect was quoted by police. “My purpose was to sexually assault her.”

On the day of the arrest, Katsuya Ogawa, who is secretary-general in the House of Councillors for the Democratic Party, submitted his resignation to Kohei Otsuka, the leader of the party.

“I want to apologize to the girl and her family,” the lawmaker said at a press conference. He added that he would still like to uphold his obligations as lawmaker to his electoral district.

According to police, Yosuke has hinted at involvement in two similar cases involving elementary school girls on October 20 . Yosuke has hinted his possible involvement in the cases and said that he is attracted to elementary school girls in lower grades, the sources said.