Tokyo police arrest office worker in molestation of school girl in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in the alleged molestation of a school girl in Adachi Ward earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 29).

At around 7:30 a.m. on October 21, Junji Murayama, a company employee, stopped the girl, a second-year high school student, and raised her skirt before fondling her body.

“Since she was cute, I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Takenotsuka Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Murayama was commuting to work when he encountered the girl, police said.