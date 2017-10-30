Tokyo: Ex-cop obtained hostess club license for Nigerian

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former inspector for allegedly using his name to lease a space for a hostess club on behalf of a foreign operator who was unable to, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 27).

On December 24, 2014, Katsuhiko Yoshida, 69, filed an application for a business license with the Tokyo Metropolitan Public Safety Commission for a hostess club in the Kabukicho entertainment district of Shinjuku Ward on behalf of a Nigerian national while knowing the Nigerian was ineligible to apply himself.

Yoshida, who has been accused of violating the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, admits to the allegations. “I heard he was unable to get permission due to his criminal record,” the suspect told police.

According to police, Yoshida was paid 150,000 yen by the Nigerian for the service.

Yoshida also told police that he performed similar registrations for about 10 clubs in Roppongi and Kabukicho starting in 2012.