Family restaurant employee suspected in theft of underwear from female colleagues

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a family restaurant chain who is suspected of stealing the underwear of his female colleagues, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 30).

At the end of September, Junichi Takahashi, 33, allegedly entered the residence of the woman, located in Sumida Ward, and stole one pair of her underwear.

The woman is a part-time employee for the same chain. While she was working, he stole a key to her residence from her bag to gain access.

Takahashi, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I wanted her clothing,” the suspect told police. He added that he stole underwear from another employee.

A search of the residence of Takahashi by police resulted in the discovery of between 30 and 40 pairs of women’s underwear.