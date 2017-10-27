Osaka police hunt for man after skeletal remains found on balcony

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police area searching for a man following the discovery of skeletal remains at a residence in Abeno Ward where he lived before disappearing, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 27).

At around noon, an employee from a housing guarantee company alerted police about the discovery of the remains wrapped in a cloth on the balcony of the second-floor residence, located in the Showacho area.

According to investigators, the person likely died up to one year ago. Prefectural police are now seeking to identify the body.

Three days before a representative from the housing guarantee company entered the residence with police after rent had not been paid by the tenant, a male in his 20s, for an extended period.

During the visit, the balcony was not checked. According to TV Asahi (Oct. 27), police found the residence to be full of garbage.

Based on items found with the bones, including underwear, it is believed the corpse belongs to a woman.

“He was a salaryman-type,” a neighbor on the third floor tells the Sankei. “He lived together with a woman. There was nothing unusual about them at all.”

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man to question him about the body.