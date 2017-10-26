Fukuoka: Yakuza concealed stimulant drugs inside box of sweets

FUKUOKA (TR) – An organized crime member has been arrested and sent to prosecutors for allegedly smuggling stimulant drugs concealed inside a box of sweets, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 24).

At around 4:25 p.m. on October 2, Katsunori Masuzaki, a 47-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, was found to be in possession of the box containing 400 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at Fukuoka Airport after arriving on a flight from the Kanto area.

The drugs have a street value of about 25 million yen, the Fukuoka Airport Police Station said.

Masuzaki, who has been accused of possessing stimulant drugs for moneymaking purposes, has declined to comment on the allegations, police said. He was sent to prosecutors at the Kokura branch of the Fukuoka District Court on Tuesday.

According to police, the drugs were contained in three plastic bags inserted into the box. The contraband was found during a routine search at the airport by police.