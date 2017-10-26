Fukui police sergeant rear-ends car after drinking 6 cans of chu-hai

FUKUI (TR) – A police sergeant was arrested for alleged drunk driving after consuming chu-hai alcoholic drinks and rear-ending a parked vehicle in the town of Minamiechizen on Tuesday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Oct. 25).

Fukui Prefectural Police arrested Hideki Yamaura, 53, a sergeant at the Tsuruga Police Station, on suspicion of drunk driving after allegedly causing the rear-end collision on National Route 8 at 9:45 a.m.

Yamaura has admitted to the charges. “Starting at 10:00 p.m. yesterday, I drank six 500-milliliter cans of chu-hai.”

The suspect and the male driver of the other vehicle suffered no serious injuries, police said.

After the incident, the male driver of the other vehicle alerted authorities, saying he smelled alcohol. Officer arriving at the scene administered a breathalyzer analysis that revealed the suspect was over the legal limit of alcohol.

“It is regrettable that a policeman was arrested for drunk driving,” said Taisuke Hatsukawa, a representative of the Fukui Prefectural Police. “We will deal with the matter strictly.”