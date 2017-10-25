Chinese couple nabbed with counterfeit Olympics pins

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Chinese couple for the possession of counterfeit goods for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, reports TBS News (Oct. 24).

On October 5, a 26-year-old Chinese national and his wife, 25, were found to be in possession of 27 pins with the text “Tokyo 2020” across them at a residence in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The suspects received the pins from China. A third-party in China provided instructions via the Internet regarding the sale and shipping of the pins to customers. The suspects, who were compensated at a rate of 100 yen per item, sold 212 pins over the past year, police said.

“At the outset, I didn’t think it would be risky,” the 26-year-old suspect told police.

Police also seized about 1,100 counterfeit pins for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from the same residence.