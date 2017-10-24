Manager of disabled facility in Saitama molested staff member as patient died in car

Kenji Otsuka
SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested the former manager of a facility for the disabled in Ageo City over the alleged molestation of a staff member, an incident that took place while a patient died due to heat stroke, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 23).

Between 1:30 p.m. and 1:55 p.m. on July 13, Kenji Otsuka, 75, then the manager of facility Cosmos Ace, allegedly fondled the body of the female staff member.

Over a six-hour period beginning at 9:00 a.m. that same day, a 19-year-old male patient, who is mentally handicapped, was left inside a vehicle. He was later confirmed dead due to heat stroke.

In the incident involving the female staff member, Otsuka has been accused of incident assault, a crime he acknowledges.

For the death of the patient, police are investigating Otuska on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death.

