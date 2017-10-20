MIYAZAKI (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man in the murder of the manager of a diner in Miyazaki City last month, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 19).

Sometime between noon and 10:30 p.m. on September 8, Koichi Suenaga allegedly stabbed Tatsuo Onishi, 65, to death with an ice pick at the Ehira Yotsume Shokudo, located in the Ehira-Higashi area of Miyazaki City.

Suenaga admits to the allegations. “I got angry over a small thing,” the suspect was quoted.

At 11:50 a.m. on September 9, a male customer of found the body of Onishi collapsed and bleeding from the head in the kitchen.

According to police, the suspect fled to Oita Prefecture where he stole a vehicle. He was later arrested and prosecuted in Niigata Prefecture on suspicion of theft. During the course of that investigation, the suspect hinted at killing Onishi.

The diner occupies three floors of a building. A sliding door on the first floor was found unlocked upon the arrival of officers. As well, the drawer of the register was open.