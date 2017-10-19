TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member and his wife for allegedly enslaving a teenage boy last year, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 19).

Over a five-month period beginning in June of last year, Yoshitomo Kurihara, a 43-year-old member of the Kyokuto-kai, his wife, 40-year old Yumi, and one other person allegedly forced the boy, age 16 at the time, to live at their residence while the youth worked at street stalls and the gang’s office in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture.

The suspects, who have been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act regarding harmful employment, admit to the allegations. The third suspect, a construction worker from Sapporo, denies the charges.

According to police, the boy was afforded one day off per month. While he manned street stalls during the festival season, her slept about two hours per day.

Told boy wife carries a pistol

To prevent him from running away, Kurihara seized the boy’s bank book and threatened him. “If you flee, I’ll chase you down,” the suspect reportedly said. He also beat the boy with a golf club and told him his wife was carrying a pistol.

Kurihara operates street stalls in multiple locations nationwide, including at Lake Biwa in Shiga Prefecture. Police believe he accumulates about 5 million yen in monthly sales, one part of which is funneled to the Kyokuto-kai.