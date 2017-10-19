Tokyo teacher warned for paying student ¥1,000 to teach class

TOKYO (TR) – A male high school teacher in the capital was warned by the capital’s board of education on Tuesday for paying a female student in cash to teach his class instead.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education said the 61-year-old teacher was issued a warning for paying 1,000 yen to the student, who entered his classroom from another class, to teach his class in his place for some 25 minutes on June 6, Sankei Shimbun reported (Oct. 17).

The teacher confirmed the incident happened, but stopped short of disclosing the reasons behind his actions, board officials said.

The board said the teacher told the student, “I’ll give you 1,000 yen, so it’s fine by me if you teach the class.”

After 25 minutes, the teacher’s class told him, “Please teach the class properly,” to which he replied with inappropriate remarks such as, “I’ll refund your tuition fees, but I won’t give you credit.”

The incident came to light after the students in his class alerted school officials, the board said.

Another teacher disciplined, fired

Meanwhile, the board took disciplinary action and dismissed a 26-year-old female teacher at a middle school in Komae City for continuing to be absent from work without notice since May 8.

The board said the former teacher said in writing, “I was feeling anxious because I knew I had to do my job, but I couldn’t get around to what I needed to do, and I wasn’t sure what I should do about it.”