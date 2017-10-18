Tochigi man stabs bedridden wife to death

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly killing his bedridden wife at their residence in Otawara City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 16)

Early Monday, Masao Kumada allegedly slashed the neck of his wife, 61-year-old Masako, at the residence. Officers arriving at the scene found Masako collapsed and bleeding. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Kumada, who served as his wife’s nurse as she battled an illness, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. “I was anxious about our future as a married couple,” the suspect told the Otawara Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

After committing the crime, Kumada telephoned a relative. At around 8:00 a.m., the relative visited the residence, found the body of Masako and alerted police.