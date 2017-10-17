MSDF officer based in Yokosuka dismissed over theft of cash from mistress

KANAGAWA (TR) – A member of the military police for the Maritime Self-Defense Forces based in Yokosuka City has been dismissed from his post after it was learned that he stole from his mistress, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 16).

On August 28, the petty officer third class, aged in his 30s, stole an envelope containing 20,000 yen in cash from the residence of the woman with whom he was engaged in an extra-marital affair.

After the woman lodged a complaint, an internal investigation was launched. During questioning, the officer confessed to having stolen around a total of around 100,000 yen from the woman on about 10 occasions in the past. He was dismissed from his post on Monday.

“We take take it as a serious blow to our dignity,” a representative of the MSDF was quoted.