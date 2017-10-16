Momoiro Clover Z member made police chief to stamp out fraud

TOKYO (TR) – A member of the idol group Momoiro Clover Z appeared at an event in Adachi Ward on Saturday that aimed to eradicate fraud, one of two such events held in the capital, reports TBS News (Oct. 15).

Shiori Tamai was made chief of the Senju Police Station for the day to raise awareness about so-called “special fraud” cases, in which victims, usually elderly persons, are conned in fake investment schemes or by a caller pretending to be a relative in trouble and seeking money.

At an event space, Shiori was joined by members of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police in going through a skit that introduced how criminals carry out such crimes.

Between January and June, the number of such cases totaled 8,863, a figure that is 1.4 times greater than that recorded over the same period in 2016, the NPA revealed in August.

Meanwhile, singer Dream Ami was appointed was chief of station at Mitaka City as a part of a similar event held on Saturday.