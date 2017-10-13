Tokyo cops nab suspected prowler

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspected prowler who targeted residences in Adachi Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 13).

On an evening in August, Eiji Sakata, 37, allegedly intruded into the residence of a woman, 36, and stole a wallet containing 30,000 yen in cash as she left.

After the woman woke and noticed Sakata inside, he threatened her with a knife. “If you don’t make a sound, you won’t get hurt,” he reportedly threatened. He then fled the scene.

The woman was not hurt in the incident.

According to police, the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked window and picked up the knife in the kitchen.

Sakata admits to the allegations. “I’ve done this several times in Adachi Ward,” the suspect was quoted by police.