Korean nabbed in sale of fake Adidas goods

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korean national who is suspected of racking up 46 million yen in sales of counterfeit goods, reports TBS News (Oct. 13).

In May, Nam Sanghun, 32, and one other person allegedly sold two pairs of athletic shoes with labels resembling the Adidas brand to two men living in the capitol for 31,600 yen.

According to police, the fake items are believed to have been procured from China. Police seized 200 such items from a suspected supplier of the suspect.

“I thought the items I obtained were genuine articles,” the suspect told the Oji Police Station.

Via a web site, the suspects are believed to have accumulated about 46 million yen in sales of 7,800 items between April of 2015 and this past July.