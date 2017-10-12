Nara police: Man dumped body of missing woman at Hiroshima residence

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for abandoning the body believed to be that of a missing woman at a residence in Kure City, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 12).

Sometime between October 4 and 11, Shunichi Somei, a restaurant manager, abandoned the body of the woman at the residence, located in the town of Kurahashi.

Somei, who is acquainted with the woman, lives in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima. The woman, aged in her 30s, went missing after meeting with the suspect on a road in Yamatokoriyama City, Nara on October 4.

Relatives of the woman, who lives in Nara, filed a missing persons report the following day.

On Wednesday, police apprehended Somei in Hiroshima City. After questioning, police searched his family residence and found the body of the woman.

On Thursday morning, police arrested Somei on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. The suspect admits to the allegations.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.